How the government captured the BBC

Alan and Lionel discuss how the political independence of public service broadcasting is being undermined by a tight-knit, unaccountable clique

January 25, 2024
Alan’s investigation into “Gibb-gate” continues. In a major article for Prospect, he sets out the influence and connections of a tight-knit and largely unaccountable clique which is undermining the political independence and regulation of public service broadcasting. At the centre of that group is Robbie Gibb, Theresa May’s director of communications when she was prime minister.

Alan and Lionel discuss the independence of the BBC and its journalism, as well as government appointments more generally, with Roger Mosey (former head of BBC TV News, controller of Radio 5 Live and Editor of the Today programme) and Dorothy Byrne (former head of news and current affairs at Channel 4).

