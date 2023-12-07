Media Confidential

The phone hacking scandal gets an extra dimension

Reporter Nick Davies highlights allegations that the Murdoch media empire engaged in corporate espionage and hacking continued for far longer than previously thought

December 07, 2023
article header image

Award-winning journalist Nick Davies broke the story of phone hacking by UK newspapers back in 2009 and now lays out the startling implications of News Group Newspapers’ major settlement with former Cabinet minister Chris Huhne, which adds a significant extra dimension to the affair.

Plus, Alan and Lionel discuss the issue of BBC funding with the former BBC executive Pat Younge, as the government look set to renege on its agreement with the corporation over the amount of the licence fee.

