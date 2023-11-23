Mona Chalabi on Gaza, bias and the New York Times

Pulitzer Prize-winning data journalist and artist Mona Chalabi, a contributor to the New York Times, discusses her eye-catching work, her criticism of the paper’s coverage of Israel-Palestine and the current conflict in Gaza, and making a stand about that issue at the recent Pulitzer Prize ceremony.

Alan and Lionel also discuss the Silicon Valley boardroom drama which saw OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman sacked—and then return as boss just days later, via a big job offer from Microsoft—as well as the latest on who is likely to buy the Telegraph.

