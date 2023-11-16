Media Confidential

James O’Brien on the media figures who “broke Britain”

Alan and Lionel talk to the LBC broadcaster about three powerful individuals in UK television and newspapers

November 16, 2023
article header image

Alan and Lionel speak to LBC broadcaster and author James O’Brien, who takes aim at Daily Mail chief Paul Dacre, news mogul Rupert Murdoch and journalist, broadcaster and editor Andrew Neil—three media figures he includes in his book about the people he thinks “broke Britain”.

O’Brien also reflects on David Cameron’s return to frontline politics and discusses his version of opinionated political broadcasting.

Download, listen and subscribe to Media Confidential on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Follow us on X/Twitter: @MediaConfPod

Media Confidential is a podcast from Prospect.

A transcript will be available here soon.

related article image
Should Ofcom get GB News under control?
related article image
AI and the future of journalism, with Mathias Döpfner
related article image
Is there a media bias against Israel?
related article image
Disinformation on X, and the power of the Telegraph’s Barclay brothers
related article image
Israel, Hamas and media in a time of war
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines