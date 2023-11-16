James O’Brien on the media figures who “broke Britain”

Alan and Lionel speak to LBC broadcaster and author James O’Brien, who takes aim at Daily Mail chief Paul Dacre, news mogul Rupert Murdoch and journalist, broadcaster and editor Andrew Neil—three media figures he includes in his book about the people he thinks “broke Britain”.

O’Brien also reflects on David Cameron’s return to frontline politics and discusses his version of opinionated political broadcasting.

