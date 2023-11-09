Media Confidential

Should Ofcom get GB News under control?

British broadcasters are held to standards of balance and due impartiality. Is GB News working within the rules—and the law?

November 09, 2023
article header image

With former prime minister Boris Johnson soon joining Jacob Rees-Mogg, Lee Anderson and Nigel Farage as presenters on GB News, there appears to be little attempt by the channel to provide balance to its roster of right-wing voices and even current Conservative politicians. Should the media regulator insist that it provides that balance, or should broadcasters be allowed to present just one side of a political argument?

On Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel hear from media professor Steve Barnett, a critic of Ofcom, and veteran commentator and TV executive David Elstein, who views the growth of GB News far more favourably.

