Israel, Hamas and media in a time of war

Alan and Lionel discuss how the awful violence in Israel and Gaza is being reported by media there (and elsewhere)

October 12, 2023
article header image

To what extent are local news organisations able to give a balanced and nuanced account of what is happening? How can journalists provide necessary context, in a fast changing and complex situation? 

Alan and Lionel are joined by Esther Solomon, editor-in-chief of Haaretz English and Sarah Helm, former diplomatic editor and Middle East correspondent of The Independent, who is currently writing a book about the Gaza Strip.

