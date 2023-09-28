Media Confidential

Rupert Murdoch steps back: politics and succession, with Malcolm Turnbull and Michael Wolff

Alan Rusbridger and Lionel Barber discuss the Murdoch family ‘succession’, after Rupert handed control of Fox and News Corp to his eldest son, Lachlan

September 28, 2023
Malcolm Turnbull, the former prime minister of Australia, joins the podcast as Alan and Lionel analyse the potential implications of Murdoch’s handover for media and politics in the US, the UK and Australia. Turnbull says that Murdoch Sr has done “enormous damage to the democratic world”. American journalist Michael Wolff also provides insight as his new book, The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty hits the shelves.

Alan and Lionel also consider the media angles around the allegations facing Russell Brand, all of which he denies.

Media Confidential is a podcast from Prospect Magazine.

