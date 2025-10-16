‘Rupert Murdoch follows me on Substack’

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts



In this week’s Media Confidential, Alan has returned from a trip to Israel that coincided with a ceasefire brokered in Gaza. The hosts discuss his visit to the West Bank with Gideon Levy of Haaretz and how Israeli news outlets have covered the war.

Alan and Lionel also talk about the Pope being an unexpected voice against clickbait and review The Nerve, a new publication launched by ex-Observer journalists.

Plus, in a conversation about the rise of Substack, the hosts take an expensive bet on whether Lionel’s new follower is who he seems.