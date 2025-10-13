Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts



Some news outlets insist that London is a city in crisis—but who profits from that message?

On the first anniversary of the launch of London Centric, its founder and owner Jim Waterson joins Alan and Lionel to talk about the new London-focused publication.

Within four months of launching the newsletter, the news outlet hit its three-year targets. Jim unpacks this wild success, what makes his approach different, and what he chooses to cover. He also talks about the challenges facing local journalism, and why he doesn’t rely on clicks to tell stories.

The three also discuss the recent backlash against Substack, and who benefits from the narratives about London “going to the dogs”.