Podcasts

London Centric’s Jim Waterson: ‘Lord Lebedev called me a prick…which sold extra subscriptions’

Jim joins Alan and Lionel to talk about his new London-focused publication

October 13, 2025
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

Some news outlets insist that London is a city in crisis—but who profits from that message?

On the first anniversary of the launch of London Centric, its founder and owner Jim Waterson joins Alan and Lionel to talk about the new London-focused publication.

Within four months of launching the newsletter, the news outlet hit its three-year targets. Jim unpacks this wild success, what makes his approach different, and what he chooses to cover. He also talks about the challenges facing local journalism, and why he doesn’t rely on clicks to tell stories.

The three also discuss the recent backlash against Substack, and who benefits from the narratives about London “going to the dogs”.

Related articles
related article image
The Hack: What happens now?
related article image
Israeli genocide scholar: My country is in denial
related article image
The Successor: Who is Lachlan Murdoch?
Media Confidential Podcasts
Related articles
related article image
The Hack: What happens now?
related article image
Israeli genocide scholar: My country is in denial
related article image
The Successor: Who is Lachlan Murdoch?
Popular in Podcasts
related article image
Does the UK need ID cards?
related article image
Biden: Is the game up for the president?
related article image
Britain’s opioid crisis?
Listen to our podcast
related article image
The Hack: What happens now?
related article image
Israeli genocide scholar: My country is in denial
related article image
The Successor: Who is Lachlan Murdoch?
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines