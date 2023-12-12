Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
December 12, 2023
The need for a coherent energy policy
Voters care about stopping climate change—but they aren’t always prepared to pay for it
Nick Butler
Energy
September 13, 2023
Urgently needed—an energy plan
Andrew Adonis
Policy
August 02, 2023
Drilling for more oil will not make Britain secure
Ewan Gibbs
Defence
July 19, 2023
Imagining Armageddon: the mad and dangerous ideas of Herman Kahn
Phil Tinline
Monarchy
July 19, 2023
How the monarchy cashes in on our seabed
Guy Standing
World
June 14, 2023
Germany’s great escape
Isabel Hilton
Energy
April 06, 2023
Great British Energy—should the state generate our power?
Donal Brown
Politics
December 07, 2022
Why refreezing the Arctic is far more sensible than it sounds
David King
Politics
December 07, 2022
Decarbonising concrete is possible, but only with an equally solid timetable
Dervilla Mitchell
