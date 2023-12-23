Christianity

Religion
December 23, 2023
The roots of Trump’s religion
The former president’s rallies are the theatre of religious revival. But what are his underlying beliefs?
Martyn Percy
Lives
July 19, 2023
Clerical life: ‘There’s no special bishop for those who are socially liberal’
Alice Goodman
From the magazine
Lives
May 10, 2023
Clerical life: Last days of the curates
Alice Goodman
From the magazine
Lives
April 05, 2023
Clerical life: What’s the point of prayer?
Alice Goodman
From the magazine
People
March 01, 2023
The priest risking jail to protest climate inaction
Jessica Abrahams
From the magazine
Society
March 01, 2023
Clerical life: Why can’t gay couples marry in our parish churches?
Alice Goodman
From the magazine
Politics
February 28, 2023
The row over Kate Forbes shows we need to reset our idea of a liberal society
Tim Farron
Society
February 10, 2023
God, creator of the universe (they/them)
Nick Spencer
Politics
September 04, 2022
Should we forgive Boris Johnson?
Julian Baggini
