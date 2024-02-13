Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Far Right
Far Right
February 13, 2024
Fascism isn't just a German problem
Raised in a culture of repentance, modern Germans are trained to spot radical evil—even if it shows up in disguise. When they rise up, we should take note
Ece Temelkuran
Politics
June 19, 2023
The next act
John Lloyd
Essays
August 28, 2020
Flag, faith and fear for the planet—how the far right is exploiting climate change for its own ends
Daniel Trilling
From the magazine
Politics
July 07, 2020
Fifteen years on from 7/7, terrorism has changed but the jihadist threat persists
Raffaello Pantucci
Politics
December 12, 2019
Madrid's biggest environmental project is under threat—just as it hosts the UN's annual climate change summit
Tommy Greene
Politics
World
July 01, 2019
What Germany's "neo-Nazi" Doomsday group tells us about the Europe's rising far-right
Dominic Hinde
World
Essays
May 07, 2019
Is Britain ready for a populist prime minister?
Steve Bloomfield
From the magazine
Essays
Opinions
August 21, 2018
Could Sweden fall to the far right?
Maddy Savage
From the magazine
Opinions
Politics
April 26, 2018
How white nationalism became trendy—and so even more dangerous
Kieron Monks
Politics
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 12
