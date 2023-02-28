Intellectuals and Ideas

February 28, 2023
Who should win the Prospect Think Tank of the Year award 2009?
Politics
November 09, 2022
Islamophobia is the government’s biggest scandal
Basit Mahmood
People
November 03, 2022
Fitzcarraldo founder: Luck and good timing brought Nobel success
David McAllister
From the magazine
Culture
May 24, 2022
Douglas Murray’s war on the west
Jay Elwes
Culture
December 13, 2021
The courage of Christopher Hitchens
Oliver Kamm
Culture
People
December 09, 2021
Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah: ‘You realise, in English literature, you’re completely and totally absent’
Sameer Rahim
People
Culture
December 09, 2021
Prospect’s best books of 2021: ideas
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Culture
Technology
November 04, 2021
Hawks: nature’s feathered killing machines
Cal Flyn
From the magazine
Technology
Culture
November 02, 2021
The rise of Chinese classical music
Suna Erdem
From the magazine
Culture
