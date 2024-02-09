Women

Law
February 09, 2024
Why is the justice system failing stalking victims?
The crime carries a hefty maximum sentence—but perpetrators often get off lightly, while police too often dismiss women’s concerns. The only explanation is misogyny
Rachel Horman Brown
Technology
September 08, 2022
How a private message gets you sent to prison
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
World
June 26, 2022
As US states implement abortion bans, remember: they simply do not work
Jessica Abrahams
Philosophy
June 16, 2022
What philosophy can tell us about the right to abortion
Julian Baggini
From the magazine
Politics
May 10, 2022
The US Supreme Court would have women live in a dystopia
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott
World
October 04, 2021
The war on bodies
Mary Fitzgerald
From the magazine
Technology
June 07, 2021
Replotting the human: the thorny ethics of growing babies outside the womb
Philip Ball
From the magazine
Culture
March 20, 2021
Why we need feminism now
Hannah Dawson
Politics
August 11, 2020
2020: the end of the diplomatic glass ceiling?
Rupert Joy
