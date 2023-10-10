Architecture

Culture
October 10, 2023
Can architecture save the NHS?
For decades, the design of hospitals has been governed by the cold metrics of utility and efficiency. But now architectural practices are paying increasing attention to the role played by another, underestimated factor: nature
Rebecca Swirsky
World
January 25, 2023
Welcome to Neom, Saudi Arabia’s desert dystopia in the making
Deyan Sudjic
From the magazine
Culture
May 12, 2022
Raphael: angel with a clipboard
Keith Miller
From the magazine
Essays
January 25, 2020
Homes for the future: how architects are responding to the climate crisis
Andrew Dickson
From the magazine
Essays
July 12, 2019
The rise and fall of the high-density madmen
Will Self
From the magazine
Architecture
June 26, 2019
The Prospect Podcast #87: Understanding the ugly building, with Timothy Hyde
Prospect Team
Culture
June 09, 2019
The hidden lives behind the Bauhaus movement
Keith Miller
From the magazine
Essays
January 31, 2019
The Duel: Has modern architecture ruined Britain?
JS Curl and B Calder
From the magazine
Culture
November 13, 2018
Why we should be critical of television's love affair with Brutalism
Owen Hatherley
