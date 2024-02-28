Log in
February 28, 2024
Could one simple act help prevent homelessness?
A growing body of research shows that direct money transfers can be transformative in the lives of homeless people—if only society overcomes its decades-long prejudices
Samira Shackle
From the magazine
Housing
December 06, 2023
Could Harold Macmillan solve today’s housing crisis?
Rowan Moore
From the magazine
Politics
September 27, 2023
The Lib Dem yimby takeover
Andrew Adonis
Economics
June 26, 2023
Homebuyers vs renters: walls of resentment
Tom Clark
