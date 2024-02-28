Housing

February 28, 2024
Could one simple act help prevent homelessness?
A growing body of research shows that direct money transfers can be transformative in the lives of homeless people—if only society overcomes its decades-long prejudices
Samira Shackle
From the magazine
Housing-image
Politics
September 27, 2023
The Lib Dem yimby takeover
Andrew Adonis
Housing topic image
Culture
June 14, 2023
20 different properties, one alarming story about modern Britain
Sarah Collins
From the magazine
Housing topic image
Politics
June 14, 2023
Labour—homing in on a plan
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Housing topic image
Housing
May 20, 2023
The rental crisis isn’t a generational problem anymore—it’s a class-based one
Róisín Lanigan
Housing topic image
People
May 10, 2023
Kwajo Tweneboa: ‘Politicians underestimate the impact of housing’
Jessica Rawnsley
From the magazine
Housing topic image
Society
February 13, 2023
This is why the Tate Modern viewing gallery violated the rights of wealthy flat owners
David Allen Green
