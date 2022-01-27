Log in
January 27, 2022
Young life: Is going out over?
After spending New Year’s Eve longing for my warm bed, I worry about the prognosis of the post-pandemic night out
Serena Smith
From the magazine
Culture
April 26, 2019
"To move is to hope": how choreographer Akram Khan is democratising dance
Rebecca Liu
Essays
July 18, 2018
Little maestros: the strange world of the child prodigy
Suna Erdem
From the magazine
Regulars
July 16, 2018
Tamara Rojo: I wish I could have dinner with Sergei Diaghilev and Ninette de Valois
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Other
August 20, 2014
Prospect recommends: Dance
Neil Norman
Culture
July 17, 2014
Prospect recommends: August 2014
Prospect Team
Culture
May 30, 2014
Longing for New York's bad old days
Charlie McCann
Culture
March 27, 2014
Prospect recommends
Prospect Team
January 23, 2014
Prospect recommends: The Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan, Sadler's Wells
Neil Norman
