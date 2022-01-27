Dance

Dance
January 27, 2022
Young life: Is going out over?
After spending New Year’s Eve longing for my warm bed, I worry about the prognosis of the post-pandemic night out
Serena Smith
From the magazine
Culture
April 26, 2019
"To move is to hope": how choreographer Akram Khan is democratising dance
Rebecca Liu
Essays
July 18, 2018
Little maestros: the strange world of the child prodigy
Suna Erdem
From the magazine
Regulars
July 16, 2018
Tamara Rojo: I wish I could have dinner with Sergei Diaghilev and Ninette de Valois
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Other
August 20, 2014
Prospect recommends: Dance
Neil Norman
Other
Culture
July 17, 2014
Prospect recommends: August 2014
Prospect Team
Culture
Culture
May 30, 2014
Longing for New York's bad old days
Charlie McCann
Culture
Culture
March 27, 2014
Prospect recommends
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Culture
Regulars
January 23, 2014
Prospect recommends: The Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan, Sadler's Wells
Neil Norman
Regulars
