Exhibition

Exhibition-image
Painting
April 08, 2023
Picasso’s indefinable legacy
Fifty years after his death, we are no closer to understanding the true meaning of one of the 20th century’s most famous artists
David McAllister
Exhibition-image
Culture
August 01, 2020
The eerie experience of visiting a socially distanced art gallery
Ravi Ghosh
Exhibition-image
Culture
September 05, 2019
How the art of collage is making a comeback
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Exhibition-image
Culture
July 18, 2019
The best art exhibitions in summer 2019—Antony Gormley and the undead Bauhaus
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Exhibition topic image
Culture
November 28, 2018
From Iran, with love—an artist preserves a dying tradition
Sameer Rahim
Culture
Exhibition-image
From Iran, with love—an artist preserves a dying tradition
Sameer Rahim
Exhibition topic image
Regulars
February 14, 2017
Prospect recommends: The best art this month
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Regulars
Exhibition-image
Prospect recommends: The best art this month
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Exhibition topic image
Culture
January 19, 2017
David Hockney and the joy of looking
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Culture
Exhibition-image
David Hockney and the joy of looking
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Exhibition topic image
Regulars
January 16, 2017
Prospect recommends: The best art this month
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Regulars
Exhibition-image
Prospect recommends: The best art this month
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Exhibition topic image
Regulars
July 18, 2013
Prospect recommends
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Regulars
Exhibition-image
Prospect recommends
Prospect Team
From the magazine
1 2 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 9
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines