Painting

Painting-image
People
March 11, 2024
Ken Currie: As an artist, it’s not for me to proselytise
With a new portrait recently acquired by the national galleries in Edinburgh, the Scottish painter talks mortality, death—and why he moved away from overtly political art
David McAllister
Painting-image
Culture
February 21, 2024
One painting at a time: ‘A Street Scene in Venice’ by John Singer Sargent
Blake Matich
Painting-image
Culture
February 21, 2024
John Singer Sargent: back in fashion
Francesca Peacock
Painting-image
Art
February 13, 2024
One painting at a time: ‘Winter Landscape’ by Caspar David Friedrich
Caroline White
Painting topic image
Art
January 23, 2024
One painting at a time: ‘Summer’s End’ by Zeinab Saleh
Francesca Peacock
Art
Painting-image
One painting at a time: ‘Summer’s End’ by Zeinab Saleh
Francesca Peacock
Painting topic image
Art
December 05, 2023
One painting at a time: ‘Interior with Young Woman Seen from the Back’ by Vilhelm Hammershøi
David McAllister
Art
Painting-image
One painting at a time: ‘Interior with Young Woman Seen from the Back’ by Vilhelm Hammershøi
David McAllister
Painting topic image
Art
September 01, 2023
One painting at a time: ‘The Tailor’ by Giovanni Battista Moroni
Brett Walsh
Art
Painting-image
One painting at a time: ‘The Tailor’ by Giovanni Battista Moroni
Brett Walsh
Painting topic image
Painting
June 02, 2023
The art of the inventory
Lucy Davies
Painting
Painting-image
The art of the inventory
Lucy Davies
Painting topic image
Art
May 24, 2023
One painting at a time: ‘Dorelia in a Black Dress’ by Gwen John
Eliza Goodpasture
Art
Painting-image
One painting at a time: ‘Dorelia in a Black Dress’ by Gwen John
Eliza Goodpasture
1 2 3 4 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 18
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines