Culture

‘A readable disappointment’: Lorrie Moore’s latest novel reviewed

‘I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home’ is clearly the work of a master writer—but it is nonetheless badly paced and thematically limited
By George Cochrane
June 14, 2023
REVIEWED HERE
I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home
Lorrie Moore (RRP: £16.99)
Buy on Bookshop.org
Buy on Bookshop.org

Lorrie Moore’s first novel in 14 years is a readable disappointment. It begins, unexpectedly, in the wake of the American Civil War, with a letter from a landlady to her sister about the latest goings-on in her boarding house. Moore’s attempt at period English here is grating, so it is relief when the novel leaps to the autumn of 2016 and the story of Finn.

When we meet him, Finn has been suspended from his job as a history teacher, is reeling from a breakup and is on his way to New York to visit his hospice-confined brother—just the sort of character-in-crisis Moore does so well.  

And she does do it well initially. As always with her characters, the coping mechanism that Finn deploys is humour, and the “comedy act” he delivers to cheer his brother is frequently hilarious; but, at 30 pages, the scene overstays its welcome. It is odd to see this great writer of short stories be so longwinded.

Finn is eventually called away from the hospice by the news that his ex has killed herself. Arriving too late for the funeral, he visits her graveside alone, whereupon the novel takes an outrageous left turn towards the supernatural. Or maybe not so outrageous if we have been attending to those letters that have continued to appear: “I hear tell of rumors that in this very county the dead have risen as if it were Easter,” our landlady writes in one. The Civil War, we realise, has a haunting relevance to an America poised to elect Donald Trump.

Moore’s answer to all this death—choose life!—is needlessly overstated; her vibrant prose makes the point well enough on its own. It is just a shame the great writing does not have a better vehicle than this lacklustre novel.

George Cochrane is a critic whose writing has appeared in The Spectator, the TLS and numerous other publications.
Books Fiction Culture
Popular in Culture
related article image
Mr Morality: the astonishing mind of Derek Parfit
related article image
For art’s sake: Jim Ede’s ways of life
related article image
Ukraine’s place in Europe
Listen to our podcast
related article image
Danny Dorling and Deborah Hargreaves: Have we reached peak inequality?
related article image
Pat Cullen and Rachel Sylvester: Will the NHS survive the strikes?
related article image
Ann Pettifor and Nick Macpherson: Was austerity necessary?
Related articles
related article image
Iain Dale’s diary: Mick Lynch is right
related article image
Rhiannon Neads: You can have depression and still make jokes
related article image
Meet David McCloskey, America’s answer to John le Carré
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines