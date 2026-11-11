Cartoons

Stephen Collins’s cartoon: The political Repair Shop

By Stephen Collins
November 11, 2026
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Stephen Collins is an illustrator and cartoonist. He is the author of "The Gigantic Beard that was Evil" (Jonathan Cape)
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