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Cartoons
From the June 2026 issue
Stephen Collins’s cartoon strip: Starmer’s Palantir subscription box
By
Stephen Collins
May 6, 2026
Stephen Collins is an illustrator and cartoonist. He is the author of "The Gigantic Beard that was Evil" (Jonathan Cape)
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