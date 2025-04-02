Cartoons

Stephen Collins’s cartoon: How to win people back from Nigel Farage

By Stephen Collins
April 02, 2025
article header image

article body image

Stephen Collins is an illustrator and cartoonist. He is the author of "The Gigantic Beard that was Evil" (Jonathan Cape)
Related articles
related article image
Steve Bell’s Christmas carol
related article image
Stephen Collins's cartoon: Autumnwatch
related article image
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: The Tory leadership race
Cartoons
Related articles
related article image
Steve Bell’s Christmas carol
related article image
Stephen Collins's cartoon: Autumnwatch
related article image
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: The Tory leadership race
Popular in Cartoons
related article image
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: The cringe pipe
related article image
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: Starmer meets the Luddites
related article image
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: the woke mind virus
Listen to our podcast
related article image
Q&A: Signal and the Atlantic defence leak
related article image
Michael Wolff: Cancelled by Trump attacks
related article image
Killer dust: asbestos and corporate coverups
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines