Cartoons

Stephen Collins’s cartoon: Trump season 2

By Stephen Collins
February 28, 2024

article body image

Stephen Collins is an illustrator and cartoonist. He is the author of "The Gigantic Beard that was Evil" (Jonathan Cape)
Cartoons
Popular in Cartoons
related article image
Stephen Collins: National Metaphor
related article image
Stephen Collins: The rest is extinction
related article image
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: Cabinet meeting
Related articles
related article image
Steve Bell’s Christmas carol
related article image
Stephen Collins's cartoon: Autumnwatch
related article image
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: The Tory leadership race
Listen to our podcast
related article image
Bonus episode: Should Paul Marshall be allowed to buy the Telegraph?
related article image
Timothy Garton Ash: Ukraine, Navalny and the survival of the west
related article image
Are journalists being targeted in Gaza?
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines