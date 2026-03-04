Cartoons

Stephen Collins’s cartoon strip: War zone London

By Stephen Collins
March 4, 2026

article body image

Stephen Collins is an illustrator and cartoonist. He is the author of "The Gigantic Beard that was Evil" (Jonathan Cape)
