Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity
World
December 08, 2022
Where the international justice system fails
As war crimes investigators gather evidence in Ukraine, Michela Wrong looks at how the uncertain fate of eight Rwandan men reveals failures in the international justice system
Michela Wrong
World
July 13, 2022
Will Russians ever be punished for war crimes against Ukrainians?
Paul Lever
Opinions
September 05, 2019
The UK is complicit in torture
David Allen Green
From the magazine
World
January 31, 2017
Torture isn't just morally wrong—it doesn't work
Rupert Stone
World
November 21, 2016
Will Trump’s security proposals be resisted? Look at the history
Rupert Stone
World
Will Trump’s security proposals be resisted? Look at the history
Rupert Stone
Other
November 03, 2015
How torture is like a microwave for your mind
Lucy Maddox
Other
How torture is like a microwave for your mind
Lucy Maddox
Culture
February 19, 2015
A look inside Guantanamo
Mark Mazower
From the magazine
Culture
A look inside Guantanamo
Mark Mazower
From the magazine
World
December 12, 2014
CIA torture report: the British government must come clean
Clare Algar
World
CIA torture report: the British government must come clean
Clare Algar
Politics
December 12, 2014
CIA torture report: what Britain knew
Jay Elwes
Politics
CIA torture report: what Britain knew
Jay Elwes
1
2
3
4
...
12
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 59
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines