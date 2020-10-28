Log in
Extremism
Politics
October 28, 2020
How the pandemic is making extremism worse
More time spent locked down and online is allowing people to seek out chilling ideas—and act violently on them
Raffaello Pantucci
Culture
June 07, 2020
Why do British Muslims become jihadists? The answer is more complex than you might think
Azadeh Moaveni
From the magazine
Culture
April 02, 2020
All you need is hate: the dangerous pleasures of extremism
Keith Kahn-Harris
From the magazine
Politics
February 06, 2020
How “national security” became the handmaiden of government secrecy
Richard Norton-Taylor
Politics
Politics
Streatham attack: preventing terrorist atrocities will require more than tough noises from simple-minded ministers
David Allen Green
Philosophy
Philosophy
Growing up in north London, I was somewhat sheltered from anti-Semitism. Not anymore
Tasha Kleeman
Politics
Politics
The word “terrorism” no longer captures the threat we face
Raffaello Pantucci
Culture
Culture
Immigrants are not a threat to European democracy—but the extreme right-wing reaction to them could be
Daniel Trilling
From the magazine
Politics
Politics
The surprising relationship between Islamist extremists and white nationalists
Julia Ebner
