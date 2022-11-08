Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Terrorism
Society
November 08, 2022
Treating protesters like terrorists isn't new—just look at the suffragettes
Suffragettes employed far more disruptive tactics than today's climate activists—and fell foul of the same reactions
Fern Riddell
Politics
September 28, 2021
The Britons who fought for the Taliban
Raffaello Pantucci
World
November 09, 2020
In trying to defeat terrorism, Macron must not undermine the principles of the French Republic
Myriam François
Politics
October 28, 2020
How the pandemic is making extremism worse
Raffaello Pantucci
Politics
July 07, 2020
Fifteen years on from 7/7, terrorism has changed but the jihadist threat persists
Raffaello Pantucci
Politics
Culture
June 07, 2020
Why do British Muslims become jihadists? The answer is more complex than you might think
Azadeh Moaveni
Culture
April 02, 2020
All you need is hate: the dangerous pleasures of extremism
Keith Kahn-Harris
Culture
February 06, 2020
How "national security" became the handmaiden of government secrecy
Richard Norton-Taylor
Politics
February 05, 2020
Streatham attack: preventing terrorist atrocities will require more than tough noises from simple-minded ministers
David Allen Green
Politics
