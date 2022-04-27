Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Emmanuel Macron
World
April 27, 2022
Macron—leader of Europe
The French president’s re-election puts him in pole position to take the helm of the EU and the wider European project
Andrew Adonis
World
April 25, 2022
Macron’s victory is good news for Ukraine
Paul Lever
World
April 25, 2022
Macron’s far-from-resounding victory leaves his enemies with much to play for
Patrick Marnham
Politics
April 13, 2022
Macron resurgent—and a victory over populism and Putin
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 30, 2022
How Macron turned centrism into an insurgency movement
Andrew Adonis
Politics
February 09, 2022
Never deal with dictators in person
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 02, 2021
Emmanuel Macron promised a new French liberalism. Now he’s crushing it
Pauline Bock
World
November 09, 2020
In trying to defeat terrorism, Macron must not undermine the principles of the French Republic
Myriam François
From the magazine
Politics
April 11, 2019
The plain truth is that Britain will probably never leave the European Union—thank goodness
Jonathan Lis
