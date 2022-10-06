Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Italy
Culture
October 06, 2022
What is a home?
The personal history of an Anglo-Italian family is told with great skill and emotional clarity
Caitlin Quinlan
World
September 29, 2022
The sceptics within
John Lloyd
World
February 27, 2021
Salvation by banker: why Mario Draghi will not save Italy
Lucia Rubinelli
From the magazine
Culture
July 15, 2020
The Italian jobs
Jamie Mackay
From the magazine
World
May 06, 2020
Why the European Union is not doomed to fail
Anu Bradford
World
Why the European Union is not doomed to fail
Anu Bradford
World
April 03, 2020
The EU needs to counter Italy’s coronavirus-induced Euroscepticism
Luigi Scazzieri
World
The EU needs to counter Italy’s coronavirus-induced Euroscepticism
Luigi Scazzieri
World
August 30, 2019
How Matteo Salvini became Putin’s man in Europe
Tobias Jones
From the magazine
World
How Matteo Salvini became Putin’s man in Europe
Tobias Jones
From the magazine
World
July 05, 2019
Do rescue missions in the Med really encourage more migrants to make the dangerous crossing?
Jessica Abrahams
World
Do rescue missions in the Med really encourage more migrants to make the dangerous crossing?
Jessica Abrahams
World
May 27, 2019
A bumpy road ahead: What these election results mean for Europe
Georgina Wright
World
A bumpy road ahead: What these election results mean for Europe
Georgina Wright
1
2
3
4
...
14
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 67
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines