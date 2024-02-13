European Politics

Log in
February 13, 2024
Fascism isn’t just a German problem
Raised in a culture of repentance, modern Germans are trained to spot radical evil—even if it shows up in disguise. When they rise up, we should take note
Ece Temelkuran
Politics
September 16, 2022
What next for Sweden’s Social Democrats?
Dominic Hinde
Politics
November 27, 2021
Germany’s new traffic light coalition has declared its ambitions. Can it deliver?
Paul Lever
World
March 16, 2021
Is German politics getting interesting again?
Paul Lever
World
April 03, 2020
The EU needs to counter Italy’s coronavirus-induced Euroscepticism
Luigi Scazzieri
World
January 28, 2020
Lessons from Europe in how to revive a moribund Labour Party
Charlotte McDonald-Gibson
World
January 15, 2020
What is a Remainer to do?
Stephen Wright
Politics
Economics
July 03, 2019
Christine Lagarde appointment: EU leaders have sent a powerful signal about the future of the eurozone
Paul Wallace
Economics
World
February 16, 2019
The reinvention of Germany’s social democrats?
Paul Lever
World
