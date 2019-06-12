Log in
Alexis Tsipras
Opinions
June 12, 2019
A snap poll and Syriza on the slide—what next for Greek politics?
Don't count on a return to the sensible centre. Daniel Howden reports from Athens ahead of the election on 7th July
Daniel Howden
From the magazine
World
October 09, 2015
Is Alexis Tsipras Greece's Blair?
David Patrikarakos
World
August 11, 2015
Greek crisis: can the deal be banked?
George Magnus
World
July 23, 2015
Greek crisis: Grexit is still a possibility
George Magnus
Economics
July 14, 2015
The lesson from the Greek crisis? Don't mess with Mutti
David Patrikarakos
Economics
July 13, 2015
Greek crisis: after the "a-Greek-ment", Europe must rebuild trust
George Magnus
World
July 13, 2015
#ThisIsaCoup: Greek deal doesn't ease anger
Prospect Team
Economics
July 10, 2015
Greek crisis: Syriza has finally blinked
George Magnus
Politics
July 09, 2015
Greek debt crisis: Tsipras, Syriza and the eurozone showdown
Prospect Team
