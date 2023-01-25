Log in
Xi Jinping
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Xi Jinping
Culture
January 25, 2023
The Chinese Communist Party is trying to rewrite history. It will fail
Mao’s Cultural Revolution left bloodstains that persisted throughout the 1970s, 1980s and beyond—regardless of what the ruling party says
Isabel Hilton
From the magazine
World
December 08, 2022
Xi Jinping’s reckoning
Isabel Hilton
From the magazine
Culture
June 16, 2022
Failing to engage with China will lead to a growing threat of war
David Miliband
From the magazine
Economics
June 09, 2022
After 10 years in power, it's clear Xi Jinping does not think in economic terms
Kerry Brown
Economics
March 02, 2022
World
January 27, 2022
World
November 03, 2021
World
July 28, 2020
Politics
June 05, 2020
