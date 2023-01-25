Xi Jinping

Culture
January 25, 2023
The Chinese Communist Party is trying to rewrite history. It will fail
Mao’s Cultural Revolution left bloodstains that persisted throughout the 1970s, 1980s and beyond—regardless of what the ruling party says
Isabel Hilton
From the magazine
Xi Jinping-image
Culture
June 16, 2022
Failing to engage with China will lead to a growing threat of war
David Miliband
From the magazine
Economics
March 02, 2022
Could China call off the Russian onslaught of Ukraine?
Kerry Brown
Economics
World
January 27, 2022
What does Xi Jinping want?
Kerry Brown
From the magazine
World
World
November 03, 2021
The leaders missing from COP26
Andrew Adonis
World
World
July 28, 2020
Germany still hopes that China will “change through trade.” It will not
Paul Lever
World
Politics
June 05, 2020
Coronavirus, the rise of “acceptable authoritarianism” and the battle for democracy
Steve Bloomfield
Politics
