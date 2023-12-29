Prospect lives: How to see in the New Year

I am unsure on my precise plan to see in 2024, but I know that I’ll be seeing in the New Year surrounded by my best friends. To be perfectly honest, I’ll mostly be elated to have made it through to the end of 2023 relatively intact. In previous years I’d state my intentions to get black-out drunk on Prosecco, but I think I’d like a gentler entry into 2024—one filled more with love than with booze.

Alice Garnett, Young Life columnist

I really don't enjoy parties. Standing with a plate of food that you can't eat because your other hand is holding a glass, not able to hear a word anyone says because of the babel of chatter underscored with throbbing music. I live in constant dread of being confronted by someone who believes they were my best friend, and I can't even remember their name. Nightmare. So, for me, this year, using old age as my excuse, I will say goodbye to horrible 2023 on my own, with a bottle of champagne and stale mince pies, listening to a concert of greats: Michelangeli, Jacqueline Du Pre, Callas, Janet Baker, Bernstein and Marta Agerich—who notwithstanding the events of the last year—will remind me of the sheer glory of humanity.

Sheila Hancock, Long Life columnist

The 31st of December falls on a Sunday this year. I’ll be in church in the morning leading a service for the first Sunday of Christmas and remembering the year just past. When evening comes, I’m hoping for a zoom toast with friends and family. And on New Year’s Day, if the weather’s not too bad, I’ll take the dogs out on an early walk, maybe along Fleam Dyke, our Saxon earthwork, and we’ll watch the sun rise.

Alice Goodman, Clerical Life columnist

I always leave the city to be with my family for Christmas, then return for what my friends I have long termed “Betwixtmas” and is truly our most wonderful time of the year. It's a time for trawling around each other's houses, eating and drinking leftovers, and while we're usually too exhausted to stay up and celebrate New Years Eve we have a tradition of a New Years day walk on Hampstead Heath, beginning late morning and ending with a pub lunch.

Emma John, Sporting Life columnist

The biggest heartbreak of my year has been three of my closest friends—who are more like sisters—living in Japan, Canada, and Singapore. I am delighted that two of them will be back in the UK over Christmas and I will spend New Years Eve with them. I’m not yet sure how our night will take shape, but two things are certain: we will drink punch and we will watch the fireworks over the Thames. And the moment the clock strikes twelve will have a bittersweet tinge—I previously took the precious time I spent with them for granted.

Sarah Collins, Mindful Life columnist

I have no New Year’s plans, beyond trying to avoid marking it as I do each year. If it’s nice weather, I’ll inevitably go for a swim in the ocean as I do every day. From past experience, trying to do something significant for it usually results in a feeling of anti-climax.

Tilly Lawless, Sex Life columnist

Now in my fifth decade and tiring of over-priced menus and over-hyped nights out, I choose to greet the dawn on the 1st January. Whilst I may hear the bells strike midnight, I’m more likely to be up a little before sunrise (at 8.12am in my part of the world) and hoping for a beautiful dawn. I shall be enjoying the first light, grasping a mug of tea, looking back on 2023 with gratitude and looking ahead to 2024.

Tom Martin, Farming Life columnist

At New Year, I think of J.P. Morgan’s quote: “The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you're not going to stay where you are.” I will spend New Year's Eve at home, staying in and relaxing with my music and books.

Jason Thomas-Fournillier, Displaced Life columnist