Scottish Independence

Society
March 01, 2023
Remembering my friend, Tom Nairn: the great explorer of a nation’s pathologies
Gathered for his funeral in Edinburgh, the eulogies to Tom were a lot kinder than those handed out to Sturgeon’s political career
George Rosie
From the magazine
Politics
December 14, 2022
What the SNP does next
David McAllister
Politics
November 29, 2022
The UK Supreme Court has not settled the Scottish independence question
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott
Politics
November 11, 2022
Unionist or nationalist, Scotland's independence debate needs saving from itself
Gerry Hassan
Politics
November 02, 2022
The SNP must get real on the currency question
Richard Murphy
Politics
July 06, 2022
How long a game is Nicola Sturgeon playing?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
June 30, 2022
The SNP owns independence at its peril
David McAllister
Politics
January 14, 2022
Unionists must rethink if they want to break the Scottish stalemate
Philip Rycroft
Politics
September 15, 2021
Is Nicola Sturgeon’s long game just preaching to the converted?
Dani Garavelli
