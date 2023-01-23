Healthcare

Politics
January 23, 2023
Why charging for healthcare isn’t a credible fix for our NHS crisis
Sajid Javid wants patients to pay for GP and A&E appointments. That’s a sure way to tie the NHS up in more bureaucracy—and worsen health outcomes
Tim Gardner
Technology
April 10, 2022
It's time for the global GP
Sean Phillips
Politics
May 14, 2021
White elephant or anchor institution? It’s time for a debate on the future hospital
Robert Ede
Politics
May 16, 2020
The Covid-19 crisis in social care almost certainly didn’t need to be this bad
Anita Charlesworth, Sarah Deeny
Economics
October 11, 2019
How do the political promises for health and social care stack up?
Jennifer Dixon
Politics
March 19, 2019
Why properly funding national healthcare means going beyond the NHS
Anita Charlesworth and David Finch
Opinions
December 10, 2018
NHS: the government has yet again failed to prepare for winter
Jon Ashworth
Politics
October 05, 2018
What the Chequers Brexit plan means for the NHS
Mark Dayan
Economics
June 18, 2018
Government plans to raise NHS spending are welcome, but lack focus
George Magnus
