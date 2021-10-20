Fertility

Society
October 20, 2021
The UK’s birth rate has hit a record low. Can it bounce back?
There are policies that could help stimulate population growth—but they will not be enough to reverse the decline
Jennifer Sizeland
Culture
March 03, 2021
The beautiful science of embryology
Kate Womersley
Essays
April 03, 2019
The donor detective: how one woman made it her mission to help donor-conceived children find their biological fathers
Stefanie Marsh
World
January 30, 2019
China’s problem is not too many children but too few
Isabel Hilton
Technology
January 02, 2018
The end of reproductive sex?
Philip Ball
Technology
December 12, 2016
Should the 14-day limit on embryo research be extended?
Philip Ball
Technology
October 16, 2014
Apple, Facebook and egg-freezing—the good and the bad
Jessica Abrahams
Society
August 22, 2014
Egg freezing parties: good idea or fertility fad?
Serena Kutchinsky
Opinions
February 23, 2011
Who's counting?
