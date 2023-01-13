Log in
Military
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Military
World
January 13, 2023
The UK expelled the entire population of the Chagos Islands 50 years ago. Reversing that injustice won't be easy
Negotiations over the future of the Chagos Archipelago will have ramifications around the globe
Owen Bowcott
Society
December 10, 2021
The First World War battle that actually went to plan
Colin Smith
Culture
March 30, 2021
The long decline of the British army
Helen Parr
From the magazine
World
November 11, 2020
Shinzō Abe and Japan’s quiet rearmament
Jeff Kingston
From the magazine
Politics
September 25, 2020
The Overseas Operations Bill: a licence for atrocity
Conor Gearty
Politics
Military
March 04, 2020
The Prospect Interview #119: Women warriors throughout history, with Julie Wheelwright
Prospect Team
Military
World
June 06, 2018
The Royal Navy is caught in the middle of Iran’s proxy wars
Mike Jackson
World
World
March 06, 2018
Is Nato’s 2 per cent target fit for purpose?
Bastian Giegerich,
Lucie Béraud-Sudreau
World
Essays
May 17, 2017
The new ethics of war
AC Grayling
From the magazine
Essays
