Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
February 28, 2024
A house of ill repute
The House of Lords is a very British anachronism, flying in the face of democratic norms and baffling foreign observers. This is what happened when we sent a former editor of the New York Times to watch it in action
Bill Keller
From the magazine
Politics
August 23, 2023
Is this the worst parliament in history?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
February 06, 2023
Most people would hide away after tanking the economy and their party—but not Liz Truss
Politics
February 02, 2023
When should MPs accused of sexual assault be excluded from the Commons?
Alexander Horne
Politics
January 09, 2023
It’s time to face facts: Rishi Sunak is just no good
Jonathan Lis
Politics
Politics
December 25, 2022
Is the winter break in politics too long?
Peter Kellner
Politics
Politics
December 23, 2022
Don't let Labour infighting crush working-class ambition
Tom Clark
Politics
Politics
November 24, 2022
Why abolishing the House of Lords is not the answer
Meg Russell
Politics
Politics
October 25, 2022
This time it really is over for Johnson
Jonathan Lis
Politics
