By Election
Scotland
October 06, 2023
Labour is making a comeback in a very different Scotland
Starmer’s victory in Rutherglen is big. But the days when Labour was Scotland’s ‘natural party of government’ are long over
David McAllister
Politics
June 28, 2022
Last week byelections were terrible for the Tories. But Labour should aim higher
Peter Kellner
Politics
June 24, 2022
The Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton results mark a return to the politics of the 1990s
Lewis Baston
Politics
June 24, 2022
Two disastrous byelection results prove Johnson is no longer a winner
Politics
June 30, 2021
Can you bounce back from losing a by-election?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
August 02, 2019
Brecon by-election: now for Remain to build on the success
Jonathan Lis
June 07, 2019
Why the Peterborough by-election result should strike terror into the two main parties
Peter Kellner
February 24, 2017
Labour’s loss in Copeland is historic indeed
Tom Quinn
June 17, 2016
Rosena Allin-Khan has won Tooting—what lessons can we take away?
Alex Dean
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 10
