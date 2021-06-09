Gchq

Government
June 09, 2021
We are raising a mighty cyber-shield against the great threats ahead
The MoD is working with GCHQ and the Secret Intelligence Services to push back against digital attacks
Ben Wallace
Technology
March 19, 2020
Hackers will try to exploit Covid-19. How to stop them?
David Omand
Regulars
September 05, 2019
Cyber resilience—Prospect’s new supplement
Prospect Team
From the magazine
World
May 09, 2018
Watch: Jay Elwes in Conversation with David Omand
Prospect Team
Opinions
July 17, 2017
David Omand, former GCHQ chief: Cyberattacks are the new normal
Alex Dean
From the magazine
Opinions
From the magazine
Essays
February 10, 2017
Spooked: Trump's war against US intelligence
Jay Elwes
From the magazine
Essays
Politics
March 12, 2015
What we (still) don't know about our spies
Josh Lowe
Politics
Politics
April 29, 2014
Snowden revelations: We need a rational debate on security
David Omand
Politics
Politics
March 10, 2014
A Margaret Hodge for the intelligence agencies
Emran Mian
Politics
