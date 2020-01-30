Log in
Nicky Morgan
Politics
January 30, 2020
New select committee chairs—the winners and losers
Chairs who have recently been ministers will find it hard to hold the government to account
Hannah White
Economics
October 16, 2018
Nicky Morgan: "Brexit could do tremendous damage to the City"
Jay Elwes
From the magazine
Opinions
October 06, 2016
An Autumn Statement that works for everyone
Nicky Morgan
From the magazine
Society
November 02, 2015
How to fix our broken primary school testing system
Peter Kellner
Politics
October 07, 2015
Conservative leadership: where do the contenders stand?
Rebecca Coulson
Politics
Politics
June 03, 2015
Missing talent: how to stop bright kids falling behind
Lee Elliot Major
Politics
Politics
March 09, 2015
Cameron's free schools gamble
Emran Mian
Politics
Politics
February 02, 2015
General Election 2015: David Cameron's schools soundbites won't work
Laura McInerney
Politics
Politics
January 22, 2015
Too much slang on the Whitehall street
Emran Mian
Politics
