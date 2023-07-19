Austerity

Politics
July 19, 2023
Was George Osborne the worst chancellor ever?
The architect of austerity might have departed the political scene—but the human impact of his choices is all around us
Chris Mullin
From the magazine
Austerity
April 05, 2023
Was austerity worth it? We put the question to two economic heavyweights
Ann Pettifor, Nick Macpherson, Alex Dean, Alan Rusbridger
From the magazine
Politics
July 14, 2022
The Tories have turned their backs on Osbornomics
James Meadway
Politics
March 16, 2022
Not seen, not heard, not free: vulnerable children vs our austerity state
Tom Clark
Politics
October 27, 2021
The raw sewage disaster is a direct consequence of Brexit and austerity
Andrew Adonis
Politics
July 28, 2021
Why calling it the “north-south divide” is a dangerous simplification
Katie Neame
Economics
May 03, 2021
Does government debt matter any more?
Philip Coggan
From the magazine
Economics
January 27, 2021
Finance ministers have provided massive stimulus. What happens to your investments when they withdraw it?
Megan Greene
From the magazine
Economics
April 21, 2020
More austerity is precisely the wrong response to this crisis. What is the right one?
Jonathan Portes
