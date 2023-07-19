Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Austerity
Politics
July 19, 2023
Was George Osborne the worst chancellor ever?
The architect of austerity might have departed the political scene—but the human impact of his choices is all around us
Chris Mullin
From the magazine
Austerity
April 05, 2023
Was austerity worth it? We put the question to two economic heavyweights
Ann Pettifor,
Nick Macpherson,
Alex Dean,
Alan Rusbridger
From the magazine
Politics
July 14, 2022
The Tories have turned their backs on Osbornomics
James Meadway
Politics
March 16, 2022
Not seen, not heard, not free: vulnerable children vs our austerity state
Tom Clark
Politics
October 27, 2021
Politics
July 28, 2021
Economics
May 03, 2021
Economics
January 27, 2021
Economics
April 21, 2020
