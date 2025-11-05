Yanis Varoufakis on Mamdani, hope and resistance

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

How should the left resist fascism?

This week, Prospect’s Ben Clark speaks to Yanis Varoufakis, economist and Greece’s former finance minister, whose most recent book is Raise Your Soul: A Personal History of Resistance.

Yanis reflects on writing a feminist history as a man, what his family’s encounters with Nazism taught him, and whether today’s left can still speak to young men drifting toward the far right.



He also weighs in on Ukraine, as well as Zohran Mamdani’s performance in the New York mayoral race, despite the decline of the Democrats.

Plus, Yanis reflects on optimism, resistance and the women who taught him both.

Stay tuned for Ben’s profile of Yanis, which will be published at prospectmagazine.co.uk