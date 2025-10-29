Halloween special: Surekha Davies on AI and modern monsters

Zombies, werewolves and...ChatGPT?

In this week’s spooky special, Ellen and Alona are joined by historian and “monster consultant” Surekha Davies, who argues that humans have always created monsters to understand the world—and ourselves.

In her new book Humans: A Monstrous History, she explores the origin of monsters, as well as the weird and horrifying ones we’ve created in modern day life, including through Silicon Valley’s visions for artificial intelligence. Is technology pushing flesh-and-blood humans to the margins?

The three also discuss “monsterification” in political rhetoric as a way to frame the Other, including discourse about asylum seekers.

Plus, Ellen and Alona talk celebrity authors: banger or dud?

Surekha’s book ‘Humans: A Monstrous History’ is published by University of California Press.