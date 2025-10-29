Prospect Podcast

Halloween special: Surekha Davies on AI and modern monsters

The historian on how monsters are created—and how technology is reshaping what it means to be human

By Prospect Team
October 29, 2025
Image: Anne Ryan
Image: Anne Ryan

Zombies, werewolves and...ChatGPT?

In this week’s spooky special, Ellen and Alona are joined by historian and “monster consultant” Surekha Davies, who argues that humans have always created monsters to understand the world—and ourselves.

In her new book Humans: A Monstrous History, she explores the origin of monsters, as well as the weird and horrifying ones we’ve created in modern day life, including through Silicon Valley’s visions for artificial intelligence. Is technology pushing flesh-and-blood humans to the margins?

The three also discuss “monsterification” in political rhetoric as a way to frame the Other, including discourse about asylum seekers.

Plus, Ellen and Alona talk celebrity authors: banger or dud?

Surekha’s book ‘Humans: A Monstrous History’ is published by University of California Press. 

Prospect Editorial Team

