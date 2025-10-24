Two weeks after the announcement of a fragile truce in Gaza, we’re joined from Jerusalem by Gershon Baskin, who played a key role in getting the agreement over the line.

Over many years, the self-described political-social entrepreneur has built a relationship with Hamas, helping the Israeli government to negotiate the release of hostages, including Gilad Shalit, the soldier kidnapped by Hamas in 2006. Gershon gives us the inside view on the ceasefire talks.

Will the truce hold? He shares his thoughts on what to expect, and what needs to happen for the violence to stop in the long term.