Former AOC adviser: ‘Petty rules make no sense in an authoritarian takeover!’

Does Washington need a shake up?

As the Democratic party faces its lowest favourability ratings on record, one man wants to completely change its brand. This week, Prospect’s Ben Clark speaks to Saikat Chakrabarti, progressive political adviser and former chief of staff to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is now running for Congress himself.

Saikat discusses running against Democratic powerbroker Nancy Pelosi, reveals his frustration with conventional Washington politicking, and shares what he thinks the Democrats are doing wrong. He also talks about how his Silicon Valley career radicalised him, “opportunist” tech billionaires, and meeting Peter Thiel.

Plus, Ellen and Alona discuss Celebrity Traitors: “banger” or “dud”?

