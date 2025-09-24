Cass Sunstein: How corporations are manipulating us

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

Are we all being manipulated? This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by Cass Sunstein–one of the scholars behind “nudge” theory–who explains how companies exploit our cognitive biases for their own profit.

Cass is the founder and director of the Program on Behavioral Economics and Public Policy at Harvard, and author of Manipulation: What It Is, Why It’s Bad, What to Do about It. He explores the place of manipulation in a capitalist system, and whether technology is making manipulation a bigger problem than ever before. But can we protect ourselves from it?

Plus, Ellen and Alona discuss the return of Bake Off: “banger” or “dud”?