The question of what is antisemitic and what is legitimate criticism of the state of Israel has long been a difficult question—but it has become even more fraught since 7th October 2023 and the continuing atrocities in Gaza. On 31st July 2025, Prospect brought two experts together to debate and discuss which kinds of speech and criticism are acceptable.

Jo Glanville is the editor of Looking for an Enemy: Eight Essays on Antisemitism, while Dave Rich is head of policy at the Community Security Trust, whose stated mission is to work for the physical protection of British Jews. They both join Prospect’s Alan Rusbridger and Alona Ferber to discuss what people misunderstand about anti-Jewish prejudice, and how it relates to Israel.

To read an edited excerpt of this interview, click here.