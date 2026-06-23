Policy Insights—Partnered

It’s time to take maternal mental health seriously

The leading cause of maternal deaths in the UK is mental health issues, including suicide. What needs to change?

June 23, 2026
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The UK has a maternal mental health support crisis. The leading cause of maternal deaths in the UK is mental health issues, including suicide, with maternal deaths from suicide having risen by seventy-four per cent in the last seven years alone.

How can we address this urgent need for improved support? Speaking to Prospect’s Alona Ferber, Biogen’s medical lead Teresa Shering, consultant adult and perinatal psychiatrist Dr Getrude Seneviratne OBE and Laura Kyrke-Smith MP examine the factors behind these alarming statistics and the practical changes that could help secure positive steps forward.

Hosted in partnership with and funded by Biogen UK & Ireland

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